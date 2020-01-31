Trump Impeachment

Witness Vote Looms Over Trump Impeachment Trial

January 31, 2020 12:03 AM
The U.S. senators weighing the removal of President Donald Trump from office completed a final day of questioning Thursday. The Senate impeachment trial now enters an uncertain phase as Republicans appear to have enough votes to block Democrats’ request to hear testimony from key administration officials. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the final vote in the impeachment trial could quickly follow.
 

Katherine Gypson
