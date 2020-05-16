Extremism Watch

IS Wives Defy Coronavirus Protective Measures in Syria’s al-Hol Camp

May 16, 2020 04:43 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

U.S.-backed local authorities in eastern Syria’s al-Hasakah area say they are bracing for a possible coronavirus outbreak in the al-Hol refugee camp, where thousands of Islamic State families are being detained. The authorities say IS wives are rejecting protective measures for religious reasons. VOA’s Zana Omer has this report narrated by Nisan Ahmado.

Producer: Nawid Orokzai. Videographer: Nawid Orokzai

Default Author Profile
By
Zana Omar
Nisan Ahmado
By
Nisan Ahmado
Latest Episodes
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 00:38
US: Islamic State Behind Attacks on Mothers, Newborns in Afghanistan
US: Islamic State Behind Attacks on Mothers, Newborns in Afghanistan
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 00:04
Trump: Vaccine or No Vaccine, We're Back
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington as Coronavirus Task Force members Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx listen.
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 03:37
Ramadan Iftar Now a 'Drive-Thru' Affair
During Pandemic, Ramadan Iftar Becomes 'Drive-Thru' Affair
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 03:38
Asia Democracies Show Alternative COVID Strategies to Beijing's Heavy-Handed Approach
Asia Democracies Show Alternative COVID Strategies to Beijing’s Heavy-Handed Approach
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 08:05
California Prepares for Gradual Lifting of COVID Restrictions
California Prepares for Gradual Lifting of COVID Restrictions