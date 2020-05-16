IS Wives Defy Coronavirus Protective Measures in Syria’s al-Hol Camp
May 16, 2020 04:43 PM
U.S.-backed local authorities in eastern Syria’s al-Hasakah area say they are bracing for a possible coronavirus outbreak in the al-Hol refugee camp, where thousands of Islamic State families are being detained. The authorities say IS wives are rejecting protective measures for religious reasons. VOA’s Zana Omer has this report narrated by Nisan Ahmado.
