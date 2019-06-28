Women of Color Ready to Claim 2020 As Their Election Year
June 28, 2019 03:10 PM
Democratic Debate-Female Minority video player.
The campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination kicked off this week in Miami with two nights of debates in a city known for its diversity and its close connection with immigrants from Haiti, Cuba and around the world. Democrats hope this early outreach will resonate with one of their strongest bases of voters: women of color. But as VOA's Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Miami, these voters are speaking up and demanding more from candidates.