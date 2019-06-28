US Politics

Women of Color Ready to Claim 2020 As Their Election Year

June 28, 2019 03:10 PM
Democratic Debate-Female Minority video player.
Embed

The campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination kicked off this week in Miami with two nights of debates in a city known for its diversity and its close connection with immigrants from Haiti, Cuba and around the world. Democrats hope this early outreach will resonate with one of their strongest bases of voters: women of color. But as VOA's Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Miami, these voters are speaking up and demanding more from candidates.

Latest Episodes
June 28, 2019
Zimbabweans Hope Foreign Investment Revives Economy
Default Video Cover
June 28, 2019
Democrats Turn on Trump and Each Other in Debate
US Democrats Debate Day 2
June 28, 2019
Small Virginia Town Raises Big Bucks for Charity
Great Community Give
June 28, 2019
Kenya's Avocado Farmers Scaling Up Production, Eyeing Chinese Market
Kenya's Avocado Farmers Scaling Up Production, Eyeing Chinese Market
June 28, 2019
Iran to be Discussed at G-20 Meeting in Japan
Iran US G20 TV