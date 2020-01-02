Women in Muslim New Delhi Neighborhood Spearhead Protest Against Citizenship Law
January 02, 2020 10:21 PM
Hundreds of women camping on a road that connects New Delhi to a satellite town are holding one of the most unusual protests that has happened in India in the aftermath of a new citizenship law. The law excludes Muslims from religious groups that can be granted expedited citizenship if they faced religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan or Bangladesh. Anjana Pasricha has the story, in this report narrated by Amy Katz.