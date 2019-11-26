Women Worldwide Demand Government Action to End Abuse of Women, Girls

Women across Europe and elsewhere demonstrated on Monday to demand government action against widespread abuse of women and girls. The United Nations says one-third of all women experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. Half of the women killed by violence are victims of their partner or family member. The world organization has designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports some governments marked the day by announcing measures to protect women, while others sought to silence their voices.