Europe

Women Worldwide Demand Government Action to End Abuse of Women, Girls

November 26, 2019 04:05 AM
Women Worldwide Demand Government Action to End Abuse of Women, Girls video player.
Embed
Link

Women across Europe and elsewhere demonstrated on Monday to demand government action against widespread abuse of women and girls. The United Nations says one-third of all women experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. Half of the women killed by violence are victims of their partner or family member. The world organization has designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports some governments marked the day by announcing measures to protect women, while others sought to silence their voices.

Default Author Profile
By
Zlatica Hoke
Latest Episodes
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 03:57
White House Kicks Off Holiday Season
White House Kicks Off Holiday Season
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 18:13
'Thankful You're Here' - Indiana University Hosts International Thanksgiving
'Thankful You're Here' - Indiana University Hosts International Thanksgiving
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 18:10
'Thankful You're Here' - Indiana University Hosts International Thanksgiving
'Thankful You're Here' - Indiana University Hosts International Thanksgiving
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 16:04
Farmers Look to the Sun as Cranberry Prices Dive
Farmers Look to the Sun as Cranberry Prices Dive
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 15:16
A Royal Mess: Britain's Monarchy Facing Biggest Crisis Since 1990s
A Royal Mess: Britain's Monarchy Facing Biggest Crisis Since 1990s