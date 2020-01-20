Europe

World Leaders Agree to Stop Sending Military Support to Warring Parties in Libya

January 20, 2020 12:51 AM
Embed

World leaders have agreed to provide no further military support to warring parties in Libya and to sanction those who violate the arms embargo. But there was no commitment to withdraw existing military support. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo represented the United States at the summit Germany's capital Berlin on Sunday to take part in another effort towards peace in a divided country, where General Khalifa Haftar challenges the United Nations-backed government in Tripoli. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

Default Author Profile
By
Zlatica Hoke
Latest Episodes
Mon, 01/20/2020 - 01:10
Push for Landmark Paid Family Leave Law in US to Extend Nationwide
Paid Leave WEB.mp4
Mon, 01/20/2020 - 01:01
Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump to Hear Opening Arguments
Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump to Hear Opening Arguments
Mon, 01/20/2020 - 00:43
World Leaders Agree to Stop Sending Military Support to Warring Parties in Libya
World Leaders Agree to Stop Sending Military Support to Warring Parties in Libya
Sun, 01/19/2020 - 18:07
Trump Senate Impeachment Trial to Hear Opening Arguments
Trump Senate Impeachment Trial to Hear Opening Arguments
Sun, 01/19/2020 - 08:56
Flu Scare: Passengers from China Province Screened at 3 US Airports
Flu Scare: Passengers from China Province Screened at 3 US Airports