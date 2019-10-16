Worth of a Girl

Every year, an estimated 12-million girls younger than age 18 get married. Some are forced. Some do it out of a sense of obligation. For others, it is out of desperation. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines the issue with profiles of women who married very young. Among the guests: VOA Spanish reporter Lina Correa; Lyric Thompson, director of policy & advocacy at the International Center for Research on Women; and Kakenya Ntaiya, who was engaged to be married at age 5, convinced her parents to call off the marriage at age 11, and is now an activist to end child marriages. Aired October 16, 2019.