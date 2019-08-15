Worth of a Girl: VOA Looks at Devastating Effects of Child Marriage
About 650 million girls worldwide were married before age 18. That is about 17% of the world's female population, according to UNICEF. These marriages often keep girls from completing their education and can lead to devastating psychological and physical consequences. In a yearlong project, Voice of America met with child brides from Albania to Pakistan to Tanzania.Jesusemen Oni has more.