Wristband Allows Wearers to ‘Hear’ Through Skin
July 14, 2020 05:18 PM
It is commonly accepted that the human senses are limited — what can be seen through the eyes, heard through the ears. Sound is created when things vibrate. We hear it through our ears. Researchers have developed a wearable device that augments the reality of users by allowing them to “hear” through their skin in the form of vibrations. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.
Camera: Elizabeth Lee Produced by: Bronwyn Benito