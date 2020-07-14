Science & Health

Wristband Allows Wearers to ‘Hear’ Through Skin

July 14, 2020 05:18 PM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 10 MB
540p | 12 MB
720p | 23 MB
1080p | 49 MB
Original | 160 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

It is commonly accepted that the human senses are limited — what can be seen through the eyes, heard through the ears. Sound is created when things vibrate. We hear it through our ears. Researchers have developed a wearable device that augments the reality of users by allowing them to “hear” through their skin in the form of vibrations. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.

Camera: Elizabeth Lee   Produced by: Bronwyn Benito 

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
Latest Episodes