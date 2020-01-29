East Asia Pacific

Wuhan Building Two Hospitals in Just Days

January 29, 2020 11:46 PM
A massive mobilization is underway in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Officials are racing to build two new medical centers from the ground up in a matter of days. A new coronavirus spreading from the city is flooding the country's health care system. Hospitals are overcrowded with sick people and those who think they may be infected. The new facilities aim to help carry the load. But experts say China's health care system faces long-term challenges. VOA's Steve Baragona has more.

