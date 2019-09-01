USA

Wyoming Stalls for Time as Coal Declines

September 1, 2019 01:42 AM
For more than a century, coal has kept the lights on in the industrialized world. But coal-fired power plants are closing across the United States and Europe. Market forces have shifted to cheaper natural gas and renewables, not to mention the concerns about climate-changing carbon dioxide that the plants produce. But in the state of Wyoming, where coal is an important part of the economy, the government is trying to put the brakes on the transition. VOA's Steve Baragona reports.
 

