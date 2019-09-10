Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa Threaten Business in Nigeria
September 10, 2019 05:34 PM
The recent surge of deadly xenophobic attacks in South Africa is triggering concern in several African countries. In Nigeria, the deaths have sparked reprisal attacks and calls for an end to the operation of South African businesses in the country. But as Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja, tens of thousands of Nigerian jobs could be at stake