COVID-19 Pandemic

A Year of the Pandemic: In Middle East, Coronavirus Compounds Conflict

March 07, 2021 10:36 PM
360p | 11 MB
480p | 16 MB
540p | 21 MB
720p | 41 MB
1080p | 83 MB
Original | 98 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

March 11 marks a year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. The Middle East was one of the first regions to be hit outside China – and as Henry Ridgwell reports, the pandemic has exacerbated existing crises caused by conflict and forced migration.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell    Producers: Henry Ridgwell and Jon Spier 

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 10:14 PM
US Marks One Year of Pandemic Shutdown with Hope, Concern
US Marks One Year of Pandemic Shutdown with Hope, Concern
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 09:00 PM
Afghan Woman Shot in Face Turns to Public Speaking to Combat Domestic Violence
Afghan Woman Shot in Face Turns to Public Speaking to Combat Domestic Violence
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 03:32 PM
COVID Antibody Treatments Shown to be Effective
COVID Antibody Treatments Shown to be Effective
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 02:03 AM
One Year Into the COVID Pandemic: Europe Bears the Scars
One Year Into the COVID Pandemic: Europe Bears the Scars
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 01:53 AM
Africa’s Pandemic Year Was Full of Tragic Twists, Turns and Now, Hope
Africa’s Pandemic Year Was Full of Tragic Twists, Turns and Now, Hope