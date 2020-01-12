Young Cambodian Activists Challenge Social and Political Status Quo

With two-thirds of its population under the age of 30, Cambodia is undergoing a generational shift that is challenging the nation’s social and political status quo. VOA’s Brian Padden reports from Phnon Penh that with no memory of the Khmer Rouge’s bloody rule in the 1970s, or the long years of civil war, many young people today are less worried about upheaval than their elders and more willing to advocate for greater freedom and change.