US Politics

Young Hispanic Voters in Iowa Ready to Vote in Caucuses

February 03, 2020 04:39 PM
Hispanic voters have been playing an increasingly influential role in U.S. elections, and this trend is expected to be no less true in 2020 when an estimated 32 million Hispanics will be eligible to vote.  In Iowa, where the first in the nation contest is taking place Feb. 3, just 6% of the population is Hispanic and some 50-thousand Latino voters are registered in the state.  It remains to be seen how many Latinos turn out for Monday night's Iowa caucuses. Jorge Agobian of VOA's Spanish service is in Des Moines with this report narrated by Cristina Caicedo Smit.

Jorge Agobian
