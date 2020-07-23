COVID-19 Pandemic

Young Nigerians Take on Coronavirus Through Innovation

July 23, 2020 08:18 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 15 MB
720p | 30 MB
1080p | 61 MB
Original | 192 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

A UNICEF-sponsored COVID-19 Innovation Challenge saw some 80,000 young Nigerians submit community-based solutions to the coronavirus pandemic. The award-winning entries, from Nigerians aged 14 to 35, included one man who pitched the use of solar panels to create a sustainable water supply system to help combat the virus. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.

Camera: Simpa Samson  
 

Timothy Obiezu
By
Timothy Obiezu
Latest Episodes