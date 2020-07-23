Young Nigerians Take on Coronavirus Through Innovation
July 23, 2020 08:18 PM
A UNICEF-sponsored COVID-19 Innovation Challenge saw some 80,000 young Nigerians submit community-based solutions to the coronavirus pandemic. The award-winning entries, from Nigerians aged 14 to 35, included one man who pitched the use of solar panels to create a sustainable water supply system to help combat the virus. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.
Camera: Simpa Samson