Europe

Young Teacher Challenging ‘Europe’s Last Dictator’ in Belarus

August 06, 2020 09:44 PM
360p | 11 MB
480p | 16 MB
540p | 21 MB
720p | 49 MB
1080p | 90 MB
Original | 253 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

A 37-year-old teacher with no political experience has become an unlikely challenger to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko — widely known in the West as ‘Europe’s last dictator’. As Henry Ridgwell reports, huge crowds have turned out to support the opposition presidential candidate in recent weeks — but it’s unclear if the show of ‘people power’ will be reflected in the election on Sunday.

Camera: Henry Ridgwell    Produced by Henry Ridgwell

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes