Young Teacher Challenging ‘Europe’s Last Dictator’ in Belarus
August 06, 2020 09:44 PM
A 37-year-old teacher with no political experience has become an unlikely challenger to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko — widely known in the West as ‘Europe’s last dictator’. As Henry Ridgwell reports, huge crowds have turned out to support the opposition presidential candidate in recent weeks — but it’s unclear if the show of ‘people power’ will be reflected in the election on Sunday.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell Produced by Henry Ridgwell