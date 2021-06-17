Zambia's founding father, Kenneth Kaunda, dies at 97
The man known as Zambia’s founding father has died at the age of 97. Kenneth Kaunda rose to power during Africa’s post-independence period, when dozens of former European colonies gained their freedom. Plus, the United States has a new federal holiday marking the end of slavery. And a look at DC’s cicadas… from tree to table.