Zelenskiy's Party Leads In Ukrainian Parliamentary Election

The party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy won the most votes in Sunday's parliamentary election giving the president a mandate to carry out sweeping changes in the country beset by conflict and high-level corruption. The former comedian and TV celebrity won a landslide victory in the April 21 presidential election and has called for snap elections to gain parliamentary support. His party, Servant of the People, is named after his popular TV show, which satirized government corruption. Another new party, Voice, is headed by Ukraine's most popular singer. VOA's Zlatica Hoke rports the two may join to form a ruling coalition.