Europe

Zelenskiy's Party Leads In Ukrainian Parliamentary Election

July 22, 2019 03:18 AM
Zelenskiy's Party Leads In Ukrainian Parliamentary Election video player.
Embed

The party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy won the most votes in Sunday's parliamentary election giving the president a mandate to carry out sweeping changes in the country beset by conflict and high-level corruption. The former comedian and TV celebrity won a landslide victory in the April 21 presidential election and has called for snap elections to gain parliamentary support.  His party, Servant of the People, is named after his popular TV show, which satirized government corruption. Another new party, Voice, is headed by Ukraine's most popular singer. VOA's Zlatica Hoke rports the two may join to form a ruling coalition.

Latest Episodes
July 22, 2019
Could Being Distracted by Your Phone Cause Weight Gain?
Could Being Distracted by Your Phone Cause Weight Gain?
July 22, 2019
Education Key Campaign Issue for Younger Voters, But Not the Only One
Education 2020 Young Voters WEB.mp4
July 22, 2019
Old Fashioned Steam Train Still Thrills in Pennsylvania
US Steam Train WEB.mp4
July 21, 2019
Trump Renews Attacks on 4 Congresswomen of Color
Trump Renews Attacks on 4 Congresswomen of Color
July 21, 2019
Frozen and Waiting for Medical Science to Find A Cure
Frozen for Future Cure