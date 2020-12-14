Africa

Zimbabwe City Evicts Families Amid Pandemic

December 14, 2020 06:04 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 11 MB
540p | 15 MB
720p | 31 MB
1080p | 61 MB
Original | 170 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Zimbabwe authorities are being criticized for evicting hundreds of families of squatters amid the COVID-19 pandemic and struggling economy. Legal experts say the destruction of their homes in the capital this month, leaving many homeless as the rainy season begins, is a violation of the constitution. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare for VOA News.
Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe    Produced by: Mary Cieslak 
 

Columbus Mavhunga
By
Columbus Mavhunga
Latest Episodes
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 05:14 PM
As Britain Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccine, Pressure Grows on Europe To Approve Drug
As Britain Rolls Out COVID-19 Vaccine, Pressure Grows on Europe To Approve Drug
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:51 AM
Dog Rescued from Sea Foam in Australia
Thumb
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - December 14, 2020
A54 December 14
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:28 AM
Border Crossings: Mouseketeers
Border Crossings: Mouseketeers
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 10:45 AM
VOA Connect Episode 152, Education Access and Quality
VOA Connect Episode 152, Education Access and Quality (no captions)