Zimbabwe City Evicts Families Amid Pandemic
December 14, 2020 06:04 PM
Zimbabwe authorities are being criticized for evicting hundreds of families of squatters amid the COVID-19 pandemic and struggling economy. Legal experts say the destruction of their homes in the capital this month, leaving many homeless as the rainy season begins, is a violation of the constitution. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare for VOA News.
Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe Produced by: Mary Cieslak