Zimbabwe Court Jails Opposition Activist for Blowing Whistle During Protest
April 06, 2021 07:43 PM
Zimbabwe's main opposition party says the government is again cracking down on critics with a prison sentence given to 28-year old Makomborero Haruzivishe. A court found him guilty of inciting violence, but rights groups say the real aim is to intimidate protesters demanding more financial support for the poor. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare.
Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe