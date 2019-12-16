Africa

Zimbabwe Doctors’ Strike Floods Mission Hospitals with Patients

December 16, 2019 05:10 AM
With no end in sight to the Zimbabwe doctors' strike over salaries and poor working conditions, desperate patients have looked to church-run mission hospitals for much-needed healthcare. Karanda Mission Hospital, about 200 kilometers north of the capital Harare, is overwhelmed by patients seeking treatment. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Mount Darwin, Zimbabwe.

Columbus Mavhunga
