Zimbabwe Doctors’ Strike Floods Mission Hospitals with Patients
December 16, 2019 05:10 AM
Zimbabwe Doctors’ Strike Floods Mission Hospitals with Patients video player.
With no end in sight to the Zimbabwe doctors' strike over salaries and poor working conditions, desperate patients have looked to church-run mission hospitals for much-needed healthcare. Karanda Mission Hospital, about 200 kilometers north of the capital Harare, is overwhelmed by patients seeking treatment. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Mount Darwin, Zimbabwe.