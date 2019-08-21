Zimbabwe Rights Activists Oppose Calls for Lifting Sanctions
August 21, 2019 02:41 PM
zimbabwe sanctions economy video player.
Zimbabwe rights activists are calling for Western sanctions against the country to remain in place, despite calls this week by the Southern African Development Community for them to be lifted. Government supporters say the sanctions are hurting ordinary people. But critics say it is the government's policies, not sanctions, that are to blame for the poor economy, and that lifting sanctions would send the wrong message about the country's human rights record. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare.