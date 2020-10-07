Zimbabwe Teachers Refuse to Return to Schools Over Pay, Sanitation

Zimbabwe's back-to-school program is failing to take off with most teachers refusing to return to class because of low pay and concerns about COVID-19. Teachers want a 500% salary increase to get out of poverty and say authorities must provide adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic. Zimbabwe authorities say PPE is adequate and are threatening to replace teachers who refuse to return to schools. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare.

Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe Produced by: Bronwyn Benito