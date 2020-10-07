COVID-19 Pandemic

Zimbabwe Teachers Refuse to Return to Schools Over Pay, Sanitation

October 07, 2020 04:24 PM
Zimbabwe's back-to-school program is failing to take off with most teachers refusing to return to class because of low pay and concerns about COVID-19.  Teachers want a 500% salary increase to get out of poverty and say authorities must provide adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic.  Zimbabwe authorities say PPE is adequate and are threatening to replace teachers who refuse to return to schools.  Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare. 

Camera:  Blessing Chigwenhembe    Produced by:  Bronwyn Benito

Columbus Mavhunga
By
Columbus Mavhunga
