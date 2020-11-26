Zimbabwean Artisanal Miners Fear Resurgence of Violence
November 26, 2020 04:14 PM
Deadly violence in Zimbabwe’s gold mining sector was a problem for years until COVID-19 restrictions brought it to a sudden, surprising halt. Now, with lockdown measures gradually lifting, some in the sector fear the violence will return. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Mazowe, Zimbabwe.
Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe,
Produced by: Barry Unger