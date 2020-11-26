Africa

Zimbabwean Artisanal Miners Fear Resurgence of Violence

November 26, 2020 04:14 PM
Deadly violence in Zimbabwe’s gold mining sector was a problem for years until COVID-19 restrictions brought it to a sudden, surprising halt.  Now, with lockdown measures gradually lifting, some in the sector fear the violence will return.  Columbus Mavhunga reports from Mazowe, Zimbabwe.

Camera:  Blessing  Chigwenhembe,        
Produced by:  Barry Unger   

Columbus Mavhunga
By
Columbus Mavhunga
