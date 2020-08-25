COVID-19 Pandemic

Zimbabwean Authorities Struggling to Provide Clean Water During Pandemic

August 25, 2020 11:29 AM
City authorities in Zimbabwe's capital say they are facing a severe water shortage, and public health concerns, as water levels in dams supplying Harare have “drastically” dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic.  Charities have stepped-up free water deliveries to poor neighborhoods but, authorities say social distancing is a challenge at public water points.  Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare.

VIDEOGRAPHER: Blessing Chigwenhembe   
PRODUCER:  Marcus Harton 

Columbus Mavhunga
Columbus Mavhunga
