Africa

Zimbabweans Still Recovering Year After Cyclone Idai

March 18, 2020 08:49 PM
A year after eastern Zimbabwe was hit by Cyclone Idai, one of the worst tropical storms for Africa on record, some survivors are still recovering.  The cyclone killed hundreds of people in Zimbabwe and left thousands homeless.  Authorities have been rebuilding but many are still living in temporary housing, as Columbus Mavhunga reports from Chimanimani District, on the border with Mozambique.

