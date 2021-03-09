Zimbabweans Turning to Mobile Money and Forex as Cash Shortages Persist
With no end of cash shortages in sight in Zimbabwe, the use of mobile money has become the order of the day in the southern African nation. As Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, the central bank says it is happy with the situation and wants 90 percent of all transactions to be electronic.
