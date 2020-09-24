Africa

Zimbabwe’s Rescued Wildlife Joins Jerusalema Dance Challenge

September 24, 2020 03:44 PM
As the Jerusalema dance challenge sweeps across Africa, in Zimbabwe the wildlife are joining in.  Staff at a Zimbabwe sanctuary for rescued wildlife have seen their online dance video with elephants, giraffes and other animals go viral. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare.

Camera:  Blessing Chigwenhembe 

Produced by:  Jon Spier 

Columbus Mavhunga
By
Columbus Mavhunga
