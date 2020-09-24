Zimbabwe’s Rescued Wildlife Joins Jerusalema Dance Challenge
September 24, 2020 03:44 PM
As the Jerusalema dance challenge sweeps across Africa, in Zimbabwe the wildlife are joining in. Staff at a Zimbabwe sanctuary for rescued wildlife have seen their online dance video with elephants, giraffes and other animals go viral. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare.
Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe
Produced by: Jon Spier