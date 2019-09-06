Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe, Founding Father Hailed as Hero and Villain, Dies at 95
September 6, 2019 02:57 AM
Robert Mugabe, who ruled the southern African nation of Zimbabwe for 37 years following the end of white minority rule in 1980, has died. He was 95 years old. Some hailed Mugabe as a liberation hero, but others say he destroyed the economy of what was once Africa's breadbasket, rigged elections and terrorized his people for decades. VOA's Anita Powell looks at his life and legacy.