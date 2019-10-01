Europe

4 EU Nations Seek Endorsement For 'Fast-Track' Migrant Plan

By Associated Press
October 1, 2019 12:47 PM
Migrants disembark after being transferred to Maltese army boats at sea and brought to Valletta harbor, Malta, April 13, 2019. Two Maltese soldier are being questioned in an attack that left one migrant dead and two wounded.
FILE - Caption Migrants disembark after being transferred to Maltese army boats at sea and brought to Valletta harbor, Malta, April 13, 2019.

BRUSSELS - Four European Union nations are proposing a "fast-track system" for getting migrants off boats in trouble in the Mediterranean Sea and the asylum-seekers on board divided among countries willing to take them.

A statement obtained by European civil liberties watchdog Statewatch says Germany, France, Italy and Malta foresee a process that would screen migrants, relocate asylum-seekers and return those who don't qualify or never applied for protection — all within four weeks.
 
The Associated Press confirmed the statement's authenticity on Tuesday. The sponsoring nations plan to seek approval from other EU members next week.
 
The document says EU members prepared to take in asylum-seekers and handle their applications would make "pre-declared pledges" of some kind.
 
It says the EU would provide "financial, technical and operational assistance" to those countries.

 

 

Related Stories

Migrants lift up Basile Fischer, SOS Mediterranee's deputy search and rescue coordinator, during a celebration aboard the Ocean Viking in the Mediterranean Sea, Sept. 23, 2019.
Europe
5 EU Countries Agree on Distribution of Migrants
Solution to migrant arrivals in Europe to be further discussed October 6
Default Author Profile
By Sabina Castelfranco
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 15:38
Refugees and Migrants disembark on a ferry with destination the port of Piraeus, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 30, 2019.
Europe
After Deadly Fire, Greece to Move Migrants From Packed Camps
Signaling a shift in policy, Greece's government says it will accelerate efforts to move thousands of refugees and migrants from Aegean Sea islands to the mainland following a deadly fire at the country's largest camp on the island of Lesbos
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/30/2019 - 13:11
Pope Francis unveils a sculpture on the occasion of the World Day for Migrant and Refugee, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sept. 29, 2019.
Europe
Pope Decries World's Indifference to Migrants, Refugees
Pope Francis also notes the weapons that fuel wars are often produced and sold in other regions 'which are then unwilling to take in the refugees generated buy these conflicts'
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sun, 09/29/2019 - 09:33
Migrants are seen after being rescued by Libyan coast guard in Khoms, Libya August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ayman Sahely
Africa
UN, Coast Guard: Boat Carrying 50 Migrants Capsizes Off Libya
An independent support group says another boat with 56 migrants is at risk of the same fate in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sat, 09/28/2019 - 19:44
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press