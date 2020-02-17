Europe

Amid Protests, Greece Suspends Migrants Detention Plan

By Associated Press
February 17, 2020 07:14 AM
A migrant holds a child during clashes with riot police as refugees and migrants demonstrate outside the Kara Tepe camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Feb. 3, 2020.
A migrant holds a child during clashes with riot police as refugees and migrants demonstrate outside the Kara Tepe camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Feb. 3, 2020.

ATHENS - Greece's government says it is suspending an emergency plan to build migrant detention camps on Greek islands near the Turkish coast to allow for negotiations with local authorities who strongly oppose the move.
    
Notis Mitarakis, the migration affairs minister, said Monday the plan announced last week has been put on hold until demands by authorities on the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos are discussed.
    
The government says it wants to replace existing overcrowded camps with closed facilities and has already issued land appropriation orders. But islanders staged protests against the proposed construction, setting up roadblocks on Lesbos, amid fears that the new sites would place an additional burden on their small communities.
    
Under a 2016 agreement between the European Union and Turkey, Lesbos and the four other islands have been used as natural barriers for migrants and refugees trying to reach the mainland of EU member Greece. That has resulted in serious overcrowding at the existing island camps and living conditions for migrants that U.N. officials have called horrific.

Related Stories

Migrants wait outside a military vessel after their disembarkation at the port of Elefsina, near Athens, on Saturday, Nov. 2,…
Europe
Greece Shifts Migrants from Overcrowded Islands to Mainland
Early Saturday, inhabitants of the eastern island of Kos, led by their mayor, prevented 75 migrants from disembarking from a regularly scheduled passenger ship
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/03/2019 - 02:27
Riot police scuffle with migrants during a protest in Mytilene port on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, on…
Europe
Greece Draws UN, EU Rebuke for Migrant Sea Barrier
United Nations says asylum seekers have right of passage
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 13:40
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

French Pension Reform to be Debated in Parliament

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, left, delivers a speech during a debate on immigration reform, at the National Assembly…
Europe

Amid Protests, Greece Suspends Migrants Detention Plan

A migrant holds a child during clashes with riot police as refugees and migrants demonstrate outside the Kara Tepe camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Feb. 3, 2020.
Europe

Is The West Dying Or Thriving? U.S. And Europe Clash At Munich Conference

Members of the international committee take their seats for a follow-up meeting on Libya, arranged by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, in Munich, Germany, Feb. 16, 2020.
Europe

Wales Bears Brunt as Storm Dennis Rips Across Britain

Pedestrians walk on the Ouse Bridge as the level of the River Ouse rises in York, North Yorkshire on February 15, 2020, as…
Europe

Mexican Idea to Help Homeless Goes Global: ‘Take One, Leave One’

Latest news