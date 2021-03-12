Armenia's President Said to Be Back at Work After Report of COVID-19 Complications

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian returned to work after undergoing a medical exam, his press office said Friday, following reports that was admitted to a hospital because of COVID-19 complications.

Sarkissian was diagnosed with coronavirus in January and was briefly hospitalized in London.

Russian news agencies cited local media reports Friday, saying Sarkissian was undergoing treatment for heart problems as well as COVID-19.

However, the president’s press office said Sarkissian underwent an examination at Astghik Medical Center, then went back to his usual work.

It was reported on Jan. 5 that Sarkissian showed symptoms of coronavirus when he underwent leg surgery. The reported symptoms included high fever and double pneumonia.