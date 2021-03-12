Europe

Armenia's President Said to Be Back at Work After Report of COVID-19 Complications

By VOA News
March 12, 2021 02:36 PM
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian was diagnosed with coronavirus in January and was briefly hospitalized in London.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian returned to work after undergoing a medical exam, his press office said Friday, following reports that was admitted to a hospital because of COVID-19 complications.

Russian news agencies cited local media reports Friday, saying Sarkissian was undergoing treatment for heart problems as well as COVID-19. 

However, the president’s press office said Sarkissian underwent an examination at Astghik Medical Center, then went back to his usual work. 

It was reported on Jan. 5 that Sarkissian showed symptoms of coronavirus when he underwent leg surgery. The reported symptoms included high fever and double pneumonia.

