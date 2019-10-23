Bodies of 39 People Found in Truck Container Near London

The bodies of 39 people have been discovered inside a truck container in Britain.

British police say the truck was found by emergency responders at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, located about 32 kilometers east of London. The victims include 38 adults and one teenager.

Investigators believe the truck was driven from Bulgaria and entered Britain at the town of Holyhead in Wales last weekend. A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland identified as the driver has being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement saying he was "appalled by this tragic incident."