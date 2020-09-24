Europe

Britain Plans Help for Workers Affected by Pandemic

By VOA News
September 24, 2020 02:44 PM
A man sits in an empty cafe in London, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, after Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a range…
A man sits in an empty cafe in London, Sept. 24, 2020, after Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a range of new restrictions to combat the rise in coronavirus cases in England.

British workers whose hours were cut because of the coronavirus pandemic could receive new government wage subsidies in the near future. Britain's treasury chief has proposed measures aimed at preventing further layoffs when current subsidies expire next month. 

The new measures, proposed Thursday by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, are in response to a call from businesses and labor unions for the government to provide additional support. 

Right now the government pays up to 80% of wages workers made before they were furloughed, but the proposal would pay 77% of pre-pandemic wages. The payment would be dependent on employers allotting workers at least one-third of their pre-pandemic hours. 

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves No 11 Downing Street, heading for the House of Commons to unveil…
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves No. 11 Downing Street, heading for the House of Commons to unveil details of his Winter Economy Plan, in London, Sept. 24, 2020.

The treasury chief hopes that will ensure fewer workers are laid off. 

"The government will directly support the wages of people in work, giving businesses who face depressed demand the option of keeping employees in a job on shorter hours rather than making them redundant," Sunak said of the proposed measures. 

He said similar support will be offered to the self-employed. 

Businesses that took out loans would also have more time to pay them back. Those include $43.8 billion in loans to 1 million small businesses that could be eligible to "pay as you grow." 

A sign is placed across a closed road in London, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, after Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson…
A sign is placed across a closed road in London, Sept. 24, 2020.

"Businesses who are struggling can now choose to make interest-only payments and anyone in real trouble can apply to suspend repayments all together for up to six months," Sunak said. 

The treasury chief also said he will extend until March 31 the temporary reduction in the valued-added tax rate for the hospitality and tourism industries, which have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. The cut to 5% from 20% had been scheduled to end in January. 

Related Stories

People drink at the outside tables of a cafe in Soho, in central London on September 23, 2020. - Britain on Tuesday tightened…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Imposes Pub Curfew as Coronavirus Cases Soar
Pubs and restaurants warn of the threat of mass closures and job losses
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 05:05 PM
A waiter serves in a restaurant in Covent Garden in London, Sept. 22, 2020.
Europe
Britain Enacts Restrictions as Coronavirus at ‘Perilous Turning Point’
Government Monday reported more than 4,300 new infections, the highest daily number since May
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/22/2020 - 01:29 PM
A street ranger and a police community support officer patrol Northumberland Street amid the spread of the coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Contemplates Second National Lockdown as COVID-19 Surges
Health Minister says lockdown option is 'last line of defense'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 10:58 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Britain Plans Help for Workers Affected by Pandemic

A man sits in an empty cafe in London, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, after Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a range…
Europe

Border Chaos, Food Shortages: Stark Warnings for Britain on No Deal Brexit

FILE - Trucks wait in lines to drive onto ferries at the Port of Dover, Britain, Feb. 1, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Austria to Welcome Skiers This Winter, Just Not Apres-Ski Parties

FILE - A general view of the Kitzloch apres-ski bar in Ischgl, Austria, July 23, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Urges Action to Avoid Coronavirus Surge

European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides attends a news conference on the updated coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
Europe

Sir Harold Evans, Crusading Publisher and Author, Dies at 92

Sir Harold Evans attends the Women in the World Summit 2012, hosted by Newsweek and The Daily Beast, at the David H. Koch…