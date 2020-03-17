Europe

British Court Convicts Manchester Bomber’s Brother of 22 Murders

By VOA News
March 17, 2020 09:58 PM
Members of the British Muslim Forum and religious leaders from Christian and Jewish faiths pay their respects at St Ann's…
Members of the British Muslim Forum and religious leaders from Christian and Jewish faiths pay their respects at St Ann's square in Manchester, England Sunday May 28, 2017.

A British court has found the younger brother of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi guilty of the murders of 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in May of 2017. 

The brother, Hashem Abedi, was in Libya during Salman Abedi’s suicide bombing, but was involved in planning the attack and manufacturing the explosive. 

Hashem Abedi was convicted of 22 counts of murder, one of attempted murder and one of conspiracy to cause an explosion at the Old Bailey Court in London Tuesday. 

During a six-week, trial prosecutors said Hashem Abedi “encouraged and helped his brother” Salman Abedi, knowing that he “planned to commit an atrocity.” 

The Abedi brothers grew up in Manchester with their parents, who had fled the regime of Libya’s longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi. They had returned several years ago after Gadhafi had been killed in the Arab Spring uprising. 

The brothers traveled to Libya in April 2017 and Hashem Abedi stayed there. 

Salman Abedi returned to Britain in May and on May 22 entered the concert venue and detonated a device he had created with his brother, killing himself and 22 other people. Hundreds of concert-goers were also injured.   

Hashem Abedi did not appear in court Tuesday and had declined to give evidence. 

Prosecutors presented evidence that Hashem Abedi obtained chemicals, metal drums and other components for home-made explosives. Witnesses gave testimony suggesting that the Abedi brothers developed an extremist mind set. 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
Europe

British Court Convicts Manchester Bomber’s Brother of 22 Murders

Members of the British Muslim Forum and religious leaders from Christian and Jewish faiths pay their respects at St Ann's…
Europe

Putin Sets April 22 for Vote on Term-Limit Amendments

Russian President Vladimir Putin leads a cabinet meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Mikhail…
Europe

European Leaders Videoconference Over Refugee Crisis, Coronavirus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, flanked by his ministers and advisors participates in a teleconference with European leaders, in Istanbul, March 17, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Will Coronavirus Change Europe Permanently?

A municipality panel reads in Italian " Corona Virus, as a precaution the population is invited to stay home ", in Casalpusterlengo, Northern Italy,Feb. 23, 2020.
Europe

Virus Dampens St. Patrick's Day Revels Around the World 

Default Content Teaser

Latest news