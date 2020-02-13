British Finance Minister Unexpectedly Resigns

British Finance Minister Sajid Javid announced his resignation Thursday, a development that came unexpectedly as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reorganizes his Cabinet.

Javid’s resignation followed reports of tensions between him and Johnson’s top advisor, Dominic Cummings.

His announcement came less than one month before he was scheduled to unveil his first budget and as the government tries to negotiate a new relationship with the European Union by the end of the year.

The 50-year-old Javid is a former banker who transitioned into politics, serving first as interior minister.

Javid said in his first speech before parliament his experience as a banker prepared him to be a politician because both professions are disliked by the public.