Europe

British Lawmakers Approve Trade Deal with EU

By VOA News
December 30, 2020 01:23 PM
The British union flag flutters on the Victoria Tower at the Houses of Parliament, as Parliament is recalled to ratify…
The British union flag flutters on the Victoria Tower at the Houses of Parliament, as Parliament is recalled to ratify legislation confirming Britain’s departure from the European Union, in London, Britain, Dec. 30, 2020.

Britain’s House of Commons voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to approve a trade deal with the European Union, the last major step in London’s yearslong split from the continent’s 27-member governing body. 

With a day to spare, lawmakers voted 521-73 in favor of the Brexit deal that Britain reached with the EU last week. It will become British law after passing through the unelected House of Lords and gets a formal royal assent from Queen Elizabeth. 

Britain left the EU almost a year ago, but its economic split will be finalized Thursday at midnight in Brussels. 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Charles Michel show signed EU-UK Trade…
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Charles Michel show signed EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreements at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Dec. 30, 2020.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed the agreement in Brussels early Wednesday. The documents were then flown by a Royal Air Force plane to London for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to add his signature. 

"The agreement that we signed today is the result of months of intense negotiations in which the European Union has displayed an unprecedented level of unity," Michel said. "It is a fair and balanced agreement that fully protects the fundamental interests of the European Union and creates stability and predictability for citizens and companies." 

Johnson heralded the pact as "a new relationship between Britain and the EU as sovereign equals." 

UK chief trade negotiator David Frost looks on as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation…
UK chief trade negotiator David Frost looks on as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at 10 Downing Street, London, Dec. 30, 2020.

It has been 4 1/2 years since Britain voted 52% to 48% to leave the bloc it joined in 1973. 

Starting Friday on New Year’s Day, the trade deal ensures that Britain and the EU can continue to trade goods without tariffs or quotas. That should help protect the $894 billion in annual British-EU trade, and the hundreds of thousands of jobs that rely on it. 

But Brexit will also bring inconvenience, such as the need for tourists to have insurance when traveling between the EU and Britain and for companies to fill out millions of new customs declarations. 

But Johnson said Brexit would turn Britain from "a half-hearted, sometimes obstructive member of the EU" into "a friendly neighbor — the best friend and ally the EU could have." 

He said Britain would now "trade and cooperate with our European neighbors on the closest terms of friendship and goodwill, whilst retaining sovereign control of our laws and our national destiny." 
 

Related Stories

Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh at a Hanoi signing ceremony of a free trade deal, Dec11, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Vietnam, Britain Sign Free Trade Deal, to Take Effect Dec. 31
Trade between Vietnam and Britain has risen by an average of 12% a year over the past decade to reach $6.6 billion last year, and the deal will help boost Vietnam's exports of garments, footwear products, rice, seafood and wooden furniture
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 12/29/2020 - 01:51 PM
A colleague wears a Christmas hat as European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier, center, carries a binder of the Brexit…
Europe
EU Unanimously Endorses Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK
The deal must be ratified retrospectively by European Parliament early next year
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/28/2020 - 09:18 AM
Ambassadors to The European Union speak as they gather ahead of a special meeting of The Committee of the Permanent…
Europe
No Time to Rest: EU Nations Assess Brexit Trade Deal with UK
Both sides claim the agreement protects their cherished goals.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 04:42 PM
Europe
After Months of Haggling, Britain, EU Reach Trade Deal 
When Britons voted in 2016 to leave European Union, Brexiters said striking a free trade deal would be simple, but it didn’t turn out that way
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 12:38 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

British Lawmakers Approve Trade Deal with EU

The British union flag flutters on the Victoria Tower at the Houses of Parliament, as Parliament is recalled to ratify…
Europe

Migrants from Bosnia Camp Kept in Buses as Relocation Halted

Migrants sit in a temporary shelter at the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020…
Europe

Landslide Hits Residential Area in Norway, 10 Hurt, 21 Unaccounted For

General view after a landslide hit a residential area in Ask village, Norway
Europe

Putin Signs Amendments to 'Foreign Agents' Law

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his New Year address to members of the government, via teleconference call, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Dec. 24, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine, Offering Hope Amid Surge in COVID-19 Infections 