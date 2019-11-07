Europe

British Police ID All 39 Victims Found in Truck Container

November 7, 2019 10:37 AM
Hoang Thi Ai holds up her phone showing a photo of her son Hoang Van Tiep, who she fears is one of the possible victims in the…
Hoang Thi Ai holds up her phone showing a photo of her son Hoang Van Tiep, who she fears is one of the possible victims in the truck deaths in England, at her home in Dien Chau district, Nghe An province, Vietnam, Oct. 28, 2019.

LONDON - UK police say they have formally identified the 39 people found dead in a container truck in southeastern England and notified their families in the apparent people-smuggling tragedy.

The authorities said Thursday they've been working with Vietnamese police and the coroner to identify the bodies that were found Oct. 23 in the back of a truck in an industrial park in the English town of Grays.
 
"This is an important step in the investigation and enables us to work with our Vietnamese Police colleagues to support the families of those victims," Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith. "It is only right that we provide an opportunity for family members to take in the news confirming the death of their loved ones before releasing any further information."
 
Police last week said all of the victims were Vietnamese citizens. DNA samples were taken from families in Vietnam who suspected their missing relatives may have been on that truck.
 
British police have charged 25-year-old Maurice Robinson from Northern Ireland with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. They say he drove the cab of the truck to the English port of Purfleet, where it picked up the container, which had arrived by ferry from the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium.
 
Three other people have been released on bail pending further investigation in the case.
 
In Ireland, a 22-year-old man was arrested on a British warrant. Essex Police said they have started extradition proceedings to bring him to the U.K. to face charges of manslaughter in the case.
 
Several other suspects have been arrested in Vietnam
       

 

Related Stories

An aerial view as police forensic officers attend the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies,…
East Asia Pacific
State Media: Vietnam Arrests Eight in Connection with UK Truck Death
The alleged truck driver has already been charged over the deaths
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 06:08
Signs and candles on a wall were placed at a vigil for the 39 lorry victims, outside the Home Office in London, Thursday, Oct…
Europe
Vigil Held in UK for 39 Vietnamese Who Died in a Truck
Several hundred members of London's Vietnamese community has gathered at a vigil and service to honor the 39 victims who died in a refrigerated truck container found on Oct. 23
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/03/2019 - 10:39
A Vietnamese woman stands outside her house in Yen Thanh district of Vietnam's Nghe An province on October 27, 2019. - Dread…
East Asia Pacific
Why Vietnam Can’t Stop Risky Migration to Richer Countries
The lure of high pay, pockets of poverty at home and “porous borders” challenge the Vietnamese government to stop human trafficking
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 11/01/2019 - 05:41
00:02:51
Europe
Britain’s Black Economy Draws Vietnamese Migrants
Cannabis farms and nail salons among most lucrative jobs in Britain's black market for migrants
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 21:07