Europe

Care Homes in Portugal Fear They Will Be Ravaged by Coronavirus

By Reuters
March 27, 2020 04:25 PM
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) enters the subway…
FILE - A woman wearing a mask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus enters a subway station at Rossio Square in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, March 19, 2020.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - The plight of elderly residents in a care home in northern Portugal has prompted the government to send in the army to avert what desperate staff fear could be a disaster in the making.
 
"We want help. We want to test people," one worker at the Nossa Senhora das Dores care home in Vila Real shouted from the window on Tuesday.
 
City mayor Rui Santos told reporters he had appealed for urgent government support in evacuating the home.
 
Most of the residents had tested positive for the virus and others are awaiting results. As soon as everyone is evacuated, soldiers will disinfect the facility, Santos said.
 
Workers fear a situation similar to that in neighboring Spain, where soldiers sent to disinfect nursing homes found elderly people dead in their beds.
 
"Our homes were underresourced and understaffed before all this happened," Rui Fontes, president of an association training care home workers, told Reuters. "I bet you we'll find bodies in homes soon ourselves as well."
 
Portugal has reported 4,268 confirmed cases of the virus so far, with 76 deaths. At least eight care homes across the country have already seen many residents and workers affected and several deaths, mainly in the north.
 
The local government in Porto said on Thursday all care home residents and staff in the city will get tested as part of a "mega operation" to fight the disease.
 
The government also announced the creation of a task force to contain the outbreak in care homes.
 
Visits to homes were banned nationwide after Portugal declared a state of emergency on March 18 and health authorities urged homes to come up with their own contingency plans.
 
Uniao de Misericordias, which manages hundreds of private nursing homes across the country, has divided its workers into two teams each of which move into the home for 15 days at a time to reduce risk of contagion from their trips to work, its president Manuel Lemos said.
 
"The measures are worth what they are worth but I think we are controlling the situation," he said.
 
But people on the ground worry measures will not be enough to stop the outbreak in care homes from growing.
 
Susana Amor, the owner of the Mother's House care home in Lisbon's outskirts, said her workers are "terrified" of what could happen next.
 
"If someone gets infected it would create a domino effect," Amor said. "I don't know where this will end."
 

Related Stories

A TAP Air Portugal airplane approaches for landing in Lisbon as the moon sets, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Armando…
Europe
Portugal's TAP Cancels 1,000 Flights in March-April as Coronavirus Hits Demand
TAP, which is 50% state-owned, said in a statement that the cancellations would mainly affect destinations in Italy, France and Spain
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 13:12
A man walks along an empty street in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 26, 2020 as the lockdown to combat the spread…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Spain Enters Third Week of Coronavirus Lockdown
Streets of Barcelona and its famous tourist attractions deserted
Default Author Profile
By Isabela Cocoli
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 01:41
Volunteers help pack boxes of donated aid for elderly people who are banned from leaving their homes because of the coronavirus…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Army of Volunteers Mobilizes to Battle Coronavirus
More than half a million Britons sign up to help doctors on front lines
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 18:40
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, top, appears on a screen while holding a videoconference with the special advisory body Council State in the Belem palace in Lisbon, Portugal, March 18, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Lisbon's First 'Drive-thru' Clinic Tests Patients for Coronavirus
Portugal reported on Thursday 3,544 confirmed cases of the virus since the start of the epidemic, with 60 deaths
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 11:10
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

Care Homes in Portugal Fear They Will Be Ravaged by Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) enters the subway…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Scotland Reports 1,059 Coronavirus Cases, 33 Deaths

FILE - Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gestures as she holds a briefing on the coronavirus outbreak in Edinburgh, March 26, 2020.
Europe

Reaction to News UK's Johnson Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Photo by: KGC-254/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX ©2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 3/27/20 UK Prime Minister…
Coronavirus Outbreak

British Health Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock walks past a hand sanitising station as he leaves after talking about coronavirus at…
Europe

Russia Proposes Grain Export Quota in Response to Coronavirus

FILE - A driver unloads a truck at a grain storage site during wheat harvesting in the village of Kamennobrodskaya in Russia's Stavropol region, July 4, 2019.

Latest news