Europe

Death Toll Rises to 20 in Siberian Floods, 8 Still Missing

By Associated Press
July 3, 2019 11:41 AM
Kosovo and Serbia map
Kosovo and Serbia map

MOSCOW - Russian authorities say that at least 20 people have died and eight are missing in massive floods in southeastern Siberia.

The Emergency Ministry's regional branch said Wednesday that five of the 13 people missing have been rescued and the search for those still unaccounted is under way.

The floods that followed torrential rains swept 55 towns and villages in the Irkutsk region, affecting 4,000 houses. Officials said that thousands were evacuated and 191 have been hospitalized.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the military to join the rescue efforts. The armed forces have used amphibious vehicles to carry some of the trapped residents to safety.

 

Related Stories

Tripoli, Libya
Africa
Thousands Flee Devastating Floods in South-West Libya
The UN refugee agency reports heavy flooding has devastated whole neighborhoods in the city of Ghat in south-west Libya forcing thousands of people to flee for their lives. The UN refugee agency reports heavy flooding has forced more than 2,500 people to flee their homes. It says the torrential rains, which began nearly two weeks ago have ravaged the town of Ghat, killing four people, including three children and injuring more than 30 others. The UNHCR reports…
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
June 08, 2019
00:03:35
USA
Floods, Major Storms, Wildfires Take Psychological Toll on Survivors
The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway, yet people haven't recovered from some of last year's storms. Meantime, tornados have torn up swaths of several U.S. states in the past few weeks, while flood waters wreaked even more damage. All of this has a psychological toll, as VOA's Carol Pearson reports.
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press