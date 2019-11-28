Europe

Death Toll Rises in Quake Ravaged Albania

By Armand Mero, Ilirian Agolli, Pëllumb Sulo
November 28, 2019 11:16 AM
Emergency personnel carry a body during a search for survivors in a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, Nov. 28, 2019.
Emergency personnel carry a body during a search for survivors in a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, Nov. 28, 2019.

TIRANA/DURRES/THUMANE - The death toll in earthquake-ravaged Albania rose to at least 41 on Thursday, after nine bodies were pulled from the rubble and hope faded for finding additional survivors from Tuesday's temblor, the strongest to hit the country in more than three decades.

Authorities called off search and rescue operations in Thumane, after recovering the bodies of the last people who had been reported missing. It was the worst-hit town, with 23 dead.  Seven of the 23 belonged to a single family of nine.

"God let us keep two [members of the family] but took seven from us," survivor Sul Cara told VOA. "Now we are focused on paying our respects to the dead, as honor and tradition demands of us. We will try our best to show strength as we send off seven loved ones to burial. This is a heavy tragedy to bear, but at the same time we have found strength in the outpouring of support, not just from this town but from the whole country."

Albanian Defense Minister Reads Names of Quake Victims video player.
Embed
Link

Search operations continue in other locations, but rescuers are increasingly pessimistic survivors will be found.

The situation remains precarious for the local population in hard-hit areas. Before midday Thursday, another earthquake of 5.0 magnitude was registered near Thumane. Authorities warn that several buildings have considerable damage and may no longer be safe.

The quake caused panic in Durres, the second largest city in the country. Within minutes, cars were streaming out of the city, while alarmed patients at the city's hospital struggled to get out of the building that bears visible cracks in the walls.

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama called an emergency cabinet meeting Thursday morning, demanding a list of survivors sheltered in hotels as well as assessments of damage caused by the earthquake.

]Thursday marked Albania's 107th independence anniversary. President Ilir Meta called on his countrymen to use the moment "to help heal the wounds caused by the earthquake."

The international community has rallied in Albania's support. Rescue teams and specialized crews have been dispatched from neighboring Kosovo, as well as Italy and Greece.

The European Commission said on Twitter that it stands by Albania "at this difficult time following the earthquakes."

"We have mobilized immediate support to help local authorities, and rescue teams from Italy, Greece and Romania are already on their way," an EU statement on Twitter said.

Turkish rescuers search at a collapsed building in Durres, western Albania, Nov. 28, 2019.
Turkish rescuers search at a collapsed building in Durres, western Albania, Nov. 28, 2019.

Help also arrived from France, Turkey, Serbia and the United States.

The U.S. Embassy in Tirana also sent a statement of condolence.

"The United States stands with our friends in Albania, just as Americans and Albanians have always stood by each other during difficult times. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and stand ready to offer our support," the embassy said.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis said he was praying for Albania.

"I would like to send a greeting and express my closeness to the dear Albanian people, who have suffered so much these days," the pope said. "Albania was the first country in Europe that I wanted to visit. I am close to the victims, I pray for the dead, for the wounded, for the families, may God bless them, the people that I love."

A woman mourns after rescuers found the body of a relative after an earthquake in Thumane, western Albania, Nov. 27, 2019.
A woman mourns after rescuers found the body of a relative after an earthquake in Thumane, western Albania, Nov. 27, 2019.

The Albanian diaspora also was rallying to help, holding several fundraisers to send money to one of the poorest countries in Europe.

"I am so heartbroken for my people back home, for those who have lost lives and loved ones," New York City Councilmember Mark Gjonaj, an Albanian American, told VOA.

Marko Kepi, of the Albanian-American organization Albanian Roots, organized a fundraiser that raised close to $1 million in less than a day."

"This fundraiser is simply to help those who have lost everything, they lost their homes and to help those families who lost their loved ones, do whatever we can so they can have some sort of peaceful mind, that they are not alone, they have support and they are not going to be left out in the street," he said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake Tuesday was a magnitude 6.4 with an epicenter 30 kilometers northwest of the capital, Tirana. Three hours after the initial quake, a magnitude 5 aftershock struck in the Adriatic Sea.

 

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
Europe
Albanian Defense Minister Reads Quake Victims' Names
Albanian Defense Minister Olta Xhacka becomes emotional while reading names of victims of the strongest earthquake to hit Albania in more than three decades
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/27/2019 - 19:24
collapsed building in Albania earthquake
Europe
Albania Death Toll Rises to 30 as State of Emergency Declared
Rescue teams search for survivors and victims in the rubble left by the strongest earthquake to hit the country in three decades
Default Author Profile
By Armand Mero
Wed, 11/27/2019 - 09:43
Emergency personnel work at the site of a collapsed building in the town of Durres, following Tuesday's powerful earthquake…
Europe
Strongest Quake in Decades Kills at Least 25 in Albania
Rescue teams search for survivors and victims in the rubble left by the strongest earthquake to hit the country in three decades
Default Author Profile
By Armand Mero
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 04:31
Default Author Profile
Written By
Armand Mero
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ilirian Agolli
Default Author Profile
Written By
Pëllumb Sulo
Europe

Death Toll Rises in Quake Ravaged Albania

Emergency personnel carry a body during a search for survivors in a collapsed building in Durres, after an earthquake shook Albania, Nov. 28, 2019.
Europe

France to Reconsider Conditions of Military Role in Africa

A woman looks at portraits of French soldiers, from left, Clement Frison Roche, Julien Carette, Pierre Bockel and Benjamin…
Europe

Macron Urges Big Strategic NATO Discussion at London Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg walk out of the lobby after a meeting at…
Europe

Turkey Calls on NATO to Support its Security Concerns

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, and Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government, speak to journalists after their talks, in Ankara, Turkey, Nov. 28, 2019.
Europe

Opponents Attack Johnson's Character as UK Election Looms

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader, Boris Johnson visits Chulmleigh College while campaigning for the…