Europe

Defiant Lavrov Says US Sanctions Won't Stop Russian Pipelines

By RFE/RL
December 22, 2019 07:53 AM
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio…
FILE - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference in Rome, Italy, Dec. 6, 2019.

Russian Prime Minister Sergei Lavrov has struck a defiant tone, saying the Nord Stream 2 and Turk Stream gas pipeline projects will be launched despite U.S. sanctions.

Quoted by the Interfax news agency on December 22, Lavrov said that Russia planned to respond to the new measures.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill on December 22 that included legislation imposing sanctions on firms laying pipe for Nord Stream 2, which seeks to double gas capacity along the northern Nord Stream pipeline route to Germany.

More sanctions against Russia for its alleged interference in democratic processes abroad as well as its “malign” actions in Syria and aggression against Ukraine -- known as the “sanctions bill from hell” -- has been approved by a U.S. Senate committee but has not been put to a vote in Congress.

In other remarks, Lavrov said Russia was prepared to include the heavy Sarmat missile and the Avangard hypersonic missile if the New START arms treaty with the United States is extended.

Russia is also ready to demonstrate the Sarmat missile to the United States, Interfax cited Lavrov as saying on a talk show on Russian state television.

Related Stories

FILE - A ship works offshore in the Baltic Sea laying parts of the natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, extending from Russia to Germany, Nov. 11, 2018.
Europe
Firm Suspends Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Work Over US Sanctions
Switzerland-based Allseas, operating ships laying sections of a new German-Russian pipeline, says it is suspending those activities
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 12/21/2019 - 11:25
FILE PHOTO: A worker puts a cap to a pipe at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of…
Economy & Business
US Looks to Block Nord Stream 2 as Denmark Permits Route for Pipeline
The Danish government says it is legally bound to allow the proposed pipeline to pass through its exclusive economic zone
Default Author Profile
By Tatiana Vorozhko
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 20:09
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, right, speaks to the Lithuania's Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius.
Europe
US: Nord Stream 2 to Boost Russian Influence on EU
Energy Secretary Rick Perry said the United States 'were ready, were willing and were able' to increase European energy security by providing alternative sources, notably liquified natural gas and civil nuclear capabilities
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 08:38
FILE - A Russian construction worker in Portovaya Bay, some 170 km (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
USA
Senate Panel Backs Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Sanctions
US legislators in both chambers largely oppose development ofNord Stream 2, as does White House
Default Author Profile
By Ostap Yarysh
Wed, 07/31/2019 - 23:44
RFE/RL logo
Written By
RFE/RL
Europe

Defiant Lavrov Says US Sanctions Won't Stop Russian Pipelines

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio…
Europe

Notre Dame Fire Wakes the World up to Dangers of Lead Dust

Notre Dame Fire
Europe

Croats Pick President in Tight Test for Ruling Conservatives

A cyclist rides past a poster of presidential candidate Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic in Zagreb, Croatia, Dec. 21, 2019.
Arts & Culture

Queen Elizabeth Mixes Puddings, and Sends Message of Continuity

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip wait for the arrival by open carriage of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank following their wedding in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, Britain, Oct. 12, 2018.
Africa

West African Nations Rename Common Currency, Sever its Links to France

Officials from West African countries attend the 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja, Nigeria, Dec. 21, 2019.