Europe

Denmark Repatriates 11-Month-Old Boy Reportedly Orphaned in Syria

By Harun Maruf
November 25, 2019 05:13 PM
In this Sunday, March 31, 2019, photo, women line up for aid supplies at Al-Hol camp in Hassakeh province, Syria. The camp is…
In this March 31, 2019, photo, women line up for aid supplies at Al-Hol camp in Hassakeh province, Syria.

The Danish government has repatriated an 11-month-old boy after his mother, who was linked to the Islamic State terrorist group, was killed in the Syria conflict.

The child arrived in Copenhagen on Nov.  21 from Irbil in northern Iraq after a nearly nine-month effort by relatives and the Danish government, authorities say.

They also say the child, identified as Bay T, was being held at the Al-Hol refugee camp in northern Syria since March of this year, when his mother died.

Baby T's grandfather, who could not be named, told VOA Somali that the child was now being treated at a hospital for vomiting and diarrhea.

"The boy has gone through a lot; he is a child without a mother, without a father, he needs a lot of assistance, and he is in a difficult condition."

"He is the son of my late daughter," said the grandfather during a telephone interview.

An Islamic State flag flies over a building in Syria's Jarablus as seen from the Turkish town of Karkamis, Turkey, Aug. 1, 2015.
FILE - An Islamic State flag flies over a building in Syria's Jarablus as seen from the Turkish town of Karkamis, Turkey, Aug. 1, 2015.

The boy's mother left Denmark in October 2015 to join Islamic State. While in Syria, she met the father of her child, who also joined the terror group. The mother was killed in an airstrike, according to her father. Kurdish fighters rescued the child and brought him to the Al-Hol camp.

It is not clear what happened to the boy's father, who had also joined Islamic State. According to the boy's grandfather, the family was given conflicting accounts of the child's father. At one time, the grandfather was told that the father was injured and had lost a leg and a hand. At another time, they also heard that he was killed.

The child's parents were not Danish citizens, according to the relatives. The child's mother traveled to Denmark in 2002 from Somalia, and went to Syria when she was 19. She was in the process of becoming a naturalized citizen when she traveled to Syria in 2015. It is not known which country the child's father traveled from before heading to Syria.

"The Danish government has immensely helped us trace and bring him over," said the grandfather.

"We traveled to Irbil on Tuesday last week along with my daughter, we brought him back on Thursday," he said. "I'm in debt to the Danish government, which helped us with everything they could."

In neighboring Germany, a 30-year old mother of three was returned from Syria over the weekend. The mother was only identified as Laura H., from Hesse state, who traveled to Syria in 2016 along with her husband, a U.S. citizen of Somali origin, according to the French news agency. The man was reportedly killed in Syria.

Laura H. may not have been the first adult IS member returned to Germany, according to authorities. The families of Somali women and men who went to Syria and have a social media network told VOA Somali that a woman of Somali origin was one of two female IS members returned to Germany in mid-November.

A family friend says the Somali woman is in the custody of authorities in Hesse state.

VOA Somali service's Investigative Dossier program has obtained a list of 23 women and 34 children who are now being held at al-Hol camp in Syria. Their families want the Somali government to take them in.

Related Stories

Early Storms Foretell Another Hard Winter for Syria Refugees
Middle East
Early Storms Foretell Another Hard Winter for Syria Refugees
Cold temperatures, snowfall pummel parts Middle East increasing misery for millions of Syrians uprooted by civil war
Default Author Profile
By Elizabeth Arrott
Sun, 12/15/2013 - 16:48
Internally displaced Syrians line up to receive blankets near the Bab al-Salam crossing, across from Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria, Feb. 6, 2016.
Middle East
Turkey Urges Safe Passage for N. Syria Refugees
Turkish officials want coalition backing to secure a strip of territory 10 kilometers deep on the Syrian side of the border around the town of Azaz to protect tens of thousands of displaced civilians, and avoid having to admit them into Turkey. Officials, however, say they are getting little support for the idea from coalition partners such as the United States.Deputy Prime Minister Yalç?n Akdo?an said Wednesday such a safe zone would also help prevent attempts to &ldquo…
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 02/17/2016 - 09:08
Syrian refugee girl Amna Zughayar, 9, from Deir el-Zour, Syria, poses for a picture at an informal tented settlement near the Syrian border on the outskirts of Mafraq, Jordan, March 13, 2016.
Middle East
Syria Refugee Children Fear for Their Future
About half of the 4.8 million Syrians who fled their homeland are children, and some of the most vulnerable live in dozens of makeshift tent camps, including in Jordan, which has taken in close to 640,000 refugees. Children in these camps near the northern Jordanian city of Mafraq say they miss their old lives in Syria, especially going to school. “I used to go to the school back in Hama,” Rakan Raslan, 11, said of his hometown in western Syria. …
Harun Maruf
Written By
Harun Maruf
Europe

Denmark Repatriates 11-Month-Old Boy Reportedly Orphaned in Syria

In this Sunday, March 31, 2019, photo, women line up for aid supplies at Al-Hol camp in Hassakeh province, Syria. The camp is…
Europe

A Royal Mess: Britain's Monarchy Facing Biggest Crisis Since 1990s

A combination photo of the front-pages of British newspapers on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 headlining the scandal surrounding…
Europe

France Unveils Measures to Fight Domestic Violence

Women hold a banner reading "Stop violences against women" during a protest march to condemn violence against women, on…
Middle East

3 Women Repatriated From Syria Face Terror Charges in Kosovo

Kosovo police officers secure the area inside a detention center where authorities have brought back from Syria 110 Kosovar…
Europe

Businessman Buys Nazi Items; Plans to Donate to Jewish Group

A man holds a hat with the initials of Adolf Hitler prior to an auction in Grasbrunn, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 201, 2019. A…