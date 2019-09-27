Europe

Disability Group President Resigns Over Thunberg Remark

By Associated Press
September 27, 2019 01:56 PM
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Sept. 23, 2019.
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Sept. 23, 2019.

PEKIN, ILL. - An elected official in central Illinois has resigned as president of a local nonprofit after a social media post about teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Peoria Journal Star reports that Jay Hall wondered on Facebook if the 16-year-old Swede had “Mongoloidism.” He acknowledged it was an inappropriate reference to Down syndrome.
 
Hall has resigned as president of a local AMBUCS group in Pekin, an organization that helps people with mobility problems. He says he wasn't trying to insult Thunberg. He believes she's being manipulated by climate change activists.

AMBUCS says it has accepted Hall's resignation over “inappropriate comments.”
Hall also is an elected member of the Tazewell County Board.   

 

Related Stories

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks with other child petitioners from 12 countries who presented a landmark complaint to protest the lack of government action on the climate crisis during a press conference in New York, Sept. 23, 2019
USA
Teen Climate Activist Thunberg Scolds Leaders for Inaction
Criticism comes as United Nations warns more must be done to meet targets for limiting carbon emissions
Default Author Profile
By Margaret Besheer
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 12:56
Activists march on Parliament to protest a lack of action on climate change, in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 27, 2019.
Science & Health
2nd Wave of Protests Caps Week Focused on Climate Action
Activists take to streets across globe demanding swift action on global warming
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 10:35
FILE - A lesser adjutant stork looks for fish in a wetland in Pobitora wildlife sanctuary, on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Dec. 20, 2018.
Science & Health
UN: Water Management Can Lessen Impact of Climate Change
Harmful emissions of greenhouse gases can be reduced by making the water supply more sustainable, says an agency that works on water and sanitation issues
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 11:35
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press