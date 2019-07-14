Djokovic Defeats Federer in Longest Wimbledon Final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic outlasted Roger Federer of Switzerland in five sets (7-6 1-6 7-6 4-6 13-12) to capture his 5th Wimbledon championship, in the longest final in tournament history.

After splitting the first four sets, Federer had two match points in set number five but couldn't close out the match. The set eventually ended up in a tiebreaker which was dominated by Djokovic.

This is the first year a tiebreaker was played in a 5th set of a Wimbledon final with the score tied at 12-12. In previous years, the match would continue on until a player was able to win the final set by two games.

Sunday's match lasted four hours and 57 minutes.

With his latest win, Djokovic has a total of 16 Grand Slam titles.

Federer was seeking his ninth Wimbledon title but just fell short.