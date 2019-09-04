Dutch Woman Who Saved Jews from Nazis Dies at 99

A Dutch woman hailed by the king as one of the country's national heroes for saving hundreds of Jews from the Nazis has died.

Diet Eman was 99 and lived in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Eman was born in The Netherlands and joined the Dutch underground after the Nazi invasion in 1940.

She provided safe housing and forged identity papers for Dutch Jews who would have ended up in Nazi death camps. Eman also helped allied pilots shot down over Dutch territory.

Eman wrote about her experiences in her 1994 memoir, “Things We Couldn't Say.”

Dutch King Willem Alexander visited with Eman when he visited Grand Rapids in 2015, calling her one of The Netherlands' national heroes.