Europe

EU Slaps Sanctions on 7 over Elections in East Ukraine

By Associated Press
January 28, 2020 11:04 AM
Map of Crimea, showing Kerch Strait
Crimea

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - The European Union on Tuesday slapped sanctions on seven people accused of undermining Ukraine's sovereignty for their role in organizing Russian local elections in the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The seven, who will see their assets frozen and face travel bans in Europe, include a top official in Crimea and senior electoral commission officers in the city of Sevastopol whom the EU blame for running the elections on Sept. 8.

"Through their involvement in the elections, these people actively supported actions and implemented policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine,'' EU headquarters said in a statement.

The move means that 177 people and 44 "entities'' - organizations, associations or companies - are now under EU sanctions over allegations of undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The EU imposed sanctions on Russia after it annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and the bloc refuses to recognize Moscow's authority there. It has separate sanctions targeting the Russian economy which are due to remain in place until at least July 31.

 

Related Stories

OSCE Chairperson in Office, Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama, left, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystayko speak at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 20, 2020.
Europe
Ukraine Asks OSCE to Expand Its Monitoring Mission
An OSCE's special monitoring mission has been present in Ukraine since 2014, when fighting between government forces and Russia-backed separatists broke out in the country's eastern regions after Russia's annexation of Crimea
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/20/2020 - 08:34
People celebrate the arrival of the train from Russia in Sevastopol, Crimea, after it crossed a bridge linking Russia and the…
Europe
Ukraine Opens Probe Over Russia's Railway Bridge to Crimea
The Ukrainian government has repeatedly said the new bridge was built in violation of international laws
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 09:50
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Criminal Record of Crimean Journalist Mykola Semena Officially Cleared

Mykola Semena speaks outside a court in Simferopol, Crimea, Monday, March 20, 2017. The trial gets underway of Crimean…
Europe

Britain Grants China's Huawei Limited Role in 5G Network Rollout

FILE - A pedestrian walks past a Huawei product stand at an EE telecommunications shop in central London, Britain, April 29, 2019.
Europe

EU Slaps Sanctions on 7 over Elections in East Ukraine

Map of Crimea, showing Kerch Strait
Europe

Moderate Quake Shakes Western Turkey, No Injuries Reported

Emergency personnel work at the site of damaged buildings after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey, Jan. 27, 2020.
USA

US State Department Bars NPR Reporter from Pompeo Trip After Testy Interview

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Latest news