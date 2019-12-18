Europe

European Assembly Blasts Polish 'Anti-LGBT' Zones

By Agence France-Presse
December 18, 2019 03:19 PM
People take part in demonstration for LGBT rights in front of the Education ministry in Warsaw, Poland October 25, 2019…
FILE - People take part in demonstration for LGBT rights in front of the Education ministry in Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 25, 2019.

STRASBOURG, FRANCE - The European Parliament on Wednesday blasted Poland for creating zones "free from any LGBTI ideology" and suggested closer attention should be paid as a result to EU grants destined for Warsaw.

Brussels has already criticized Poland's conservative government over plans to revamp its judicial system with court reforms which EU authorities fear will leave judges subject to political interference.

The EU assembly on Wednesday voted through by 463 votes to 107 a motion calling on Warsaw to "revoke all resolutions" by dozens of municipal authorities targeting gay, lesbian and transgender people.

Although the resolutions concerned are not legally binding, they call on local authorities to "abstain from any action encouraging tolerance of LGBTI persons and not to provide any financial assistance to NGOs working for equal rights," the assembly noted.

EU lawmakers also called on the European Union to "control use of all EU funds as a reminder ... that such funds should not be used for discriminatory ends."

Looking further afield, the assembly said it was "deeply concerned at the growing number of attacks on lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders and intersexuals in the EU by states, officials, national and local governments as well as politicians."

Lawmakers pointed to examples of homophobic language in recent electoral campaigns in Romania, Estonia, Spain, the United Kingdom, Hungary and also Poland.
 

AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse
Europe

European Assembly Blasts Polish 'Anti-LGBT' Zones

People take part in demonstration for LGBT rights in front of the Education ministry in Warsaw, Poland October 25, 2019…
Europe

Moscow's Snowless December Warmest in 133 Years

A visitor walks in the Apothecary Garden, also known as the Botanic Garden of Moscow State University, in Moscow, Russia…
Europe

Serbia Editor Due to Address UN Graft Meeting Turned Away From UAE

Stevan Dojcinovic, an editor of Serbia's investigative web portal Krik, known for its reports on corruption and organized crime, poses for a picture in Belgrade, Serbia, Dec. 18, 2019.
Europe

Political Coverage Row Puts BBC Funding Under Threat

FILE - People are reflected in glass by the main entrance of BBC headquarters, in London, Britain, July 16, 2015.
Europe

Gibraltar Government Takes Spain's Far-Right Vox Party to Court for Inciting Hatred

Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo places his vote during general elections in Gibraltar, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019. An…