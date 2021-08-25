Europe

European Rights Court Urges Poland, Latvia to Help Migrants at Belarus Border

By VOA News
August 25, 2021 06:22 PM
Migrants, caught up in a standoff between Poland and Belarus, are seen in a border area between the two countries as a border guard looks on, near the village of Usnarz Gorny, Poland, Aug. 20, 2021.
Migrants, caught up in a standoff between Poland and Belarus, are seen in a border area between the two countries as a border guard looks on, near the village of Usnarz Gorny, Poland, Aug. 20, 2021.

The European Court of Human Rights has asked Poland and Latvia to help dozens of migrants trapped at their respective borders with Belarus.
 
Neither country is allowing the migrants in, and both Poland and the Baltic states have accused Belarus of using the migrants as a political tool for revenge, specifically over European Union sanctions imposed after the Belarusian government cracked down on protesters claiming an August 2020 presidential election was rigged.
 
Polish refugee charity Ocalenie Foundation said the migrants had no drinking water and had not eaten since Tuesday, Reuters reported.
 
According to the court, Polish and Latvian authorities should “provide all the applicants with food, water, clothing, adequate medical care and, if possible, temporary shelter.”
 
The court also clarified “that this measure should not be understood as requiring that Poland or Latvia let the applicants enter their territories.”
 
Some 3,000 migrants, some of them from Iraq and Afghanistan, have attempted to enter Poland from Belarus this month, The Associated Press reported. Poland is denying them entry, and it said Monday it would build a fence to keep them out.
 
The Polish government says it has provided tents, blankets and power generators to the migrants, who remain on Belarusian territory.
 
On Tuesday, the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, called for Poland to provide medical and legal support to the migrants.
 
Poland’s prime minister said Tuesday that Belarus is purposely urging migrants from the Middle East to enter Poland to destabilize the European Union.
 
"Our eastern neighbor is trying systematically, and in an organized way, to destabilize the political situation," Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to the eastern town of Kuznica.

After the EU had imposed its sanctions, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned member countries that Belarus will no longer prevent unauthorized migrants from crossing into EU territories, Reuters news agency has reported.
 
Some information in this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters.
 

Related Stories

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki takes off his protective face mask as he arrives for a bilateral meeting with…
Europe
Poland Accuses Belarus of Pushing Migrants Its Way 
Polish prime minister says Minsk’s moves are in retaliation for European Union sanctions against Belarus 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/24/2021 - 08:01 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

European Rights Court Urges Poland, Latvia to Help Migrants at Belarus Border

Migrants, caught up in a standoff between Poland and Belarus, are seen in a border area between the two countries as a border guard looks on, near the village of Usnarz Gorny, Poland, Aug. 20, 2021.
Europe

Wildfires in Russia Spread to Central Regions   

Volunteers pause while working at the scene of a forest fire near Kyuyorelyakh village at Gorny Ulus area west of Yakutsk, in…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Kabul Evacuations Ramp Up as G-7 Leaders Fail to Shift US Deadline

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Airmen guides evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster…
Science & Health

Britain Considers Bringing Back Beavers After 400 Years

In this Sept. 12, 2014, photo, a tagged young beaver explores water hole near Ellensburg, Wash., after he and his family were…
Europe

Poland Accuses Belarus of Pushing Migrants Its Way 

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki takes off his protective face mask as he arrives for a bilateral meeting with…